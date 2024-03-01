Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

