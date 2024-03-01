GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,541 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

