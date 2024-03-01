GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDRX. Bank of America cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.79 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile



GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

