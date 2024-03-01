Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) General Counsel Acquires $73,460.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

