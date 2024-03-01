Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,332 shares of company stock valued at $542,474 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,501,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,614,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.5 %

GSHD opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.