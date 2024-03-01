Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 60.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

