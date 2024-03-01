Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 166.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vistra worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.