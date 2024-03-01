Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1,284.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,492 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

