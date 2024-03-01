Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

