Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,128 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of RLI worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $1,730,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RLI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 19.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

