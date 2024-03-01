Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $114.00 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $122.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

