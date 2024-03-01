Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,755 shares of company stock worth $85,033,567 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $385.60 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

