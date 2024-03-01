Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 31,440 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Unity Software worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,257,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.