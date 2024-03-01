Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,176 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after buying an additional 799,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,962,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $139.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

