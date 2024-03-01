GR Engineering Services Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
GR Engineering Services Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
