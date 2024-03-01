GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GR Engineering Services Limited provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil & Gas. It offers feasibility studies, such as scoping, pre-feasibility, and definitive level studies, as well as study work and services that include front end engineering design, operations and process optimization, due diligence reviews, asset management system development and monitoring, risk evaluation and hazard/operability studies, technology evaluation and trade-off studies, and refurbishment assessments.

