Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76), reports. The business had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

