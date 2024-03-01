Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 1,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Gray Television Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

