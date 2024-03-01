Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

LON GGP opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £325.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

