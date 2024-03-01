Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

HALO opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

