Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 5th

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) are going to split on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $85.99 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

