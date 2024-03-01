Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Harmony has a market capitalization of $342.23 million and $53.50 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,208,785,314 coins and its circulating supply is 13,836,410,314 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

