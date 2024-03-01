Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HARP. Leerink Partnrs cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

