Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,282 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Hayward worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 22.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

