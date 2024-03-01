HC Wainwright Comments on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $77.05 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

