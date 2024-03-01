HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hut 8 in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

