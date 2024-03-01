HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at ($7.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

