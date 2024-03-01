Head-To-Head Comparison: PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) versus Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bumi Resources Tbk and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A Peabody Energy 15.36% 21.45% 13.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Peabody Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bumi Resources Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Peabody Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PT Bumi Resources Tbk and Peabody Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Peabody Energy has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bumi Resources Tbk and Peabody Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.48 Peabody Energy $4.95 billion 0.64 $759.60 million $4.98 4.97

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bumi Resources Tbk. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats PT Bumi Resources Tbk on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services. The Oil and Gas segment explores for oil and gas properties. The Gold segment explores for gold properties. The company also exports its products. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was formerly known as PT Bumi Modern Tbk. and changed its name to PT Bumi Resources Tbk in September 2000. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is a subsidiary of Long Haul Holdings Ltd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

