HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSTM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

