Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

HSII stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

