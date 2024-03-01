Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $111,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $103,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.