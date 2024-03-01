Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.47 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.