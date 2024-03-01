Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

HPE stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

