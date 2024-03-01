Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.50.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

