HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

