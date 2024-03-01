HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,175,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in HP by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,922,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 836,902 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 375,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

