HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in HP by 174.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

