HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

