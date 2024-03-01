Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Eight Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Eight Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

