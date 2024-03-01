Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

