Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.