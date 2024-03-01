ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.41. ICF International has a 52-week low of $101.46 and a 52-week high of $155.93.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

