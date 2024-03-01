ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $168.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $155.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

