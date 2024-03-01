iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $298.49 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $298.49 million and $30.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00006588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 4.12489114 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $33,826,021.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

