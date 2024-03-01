ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 817.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,201 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

