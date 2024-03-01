Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

