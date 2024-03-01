Inari Medical’s (NARI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

NARI opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,537.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

