indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 7th, Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.19 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

