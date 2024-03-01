Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

