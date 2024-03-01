Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

