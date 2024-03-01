InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 1,465.5% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 1,465.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

INND stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

